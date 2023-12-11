Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-3.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.3 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.360-2.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

