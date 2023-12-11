Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.360-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700- EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLS. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

