Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.270-3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$10.0 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.360-2.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $27.70. 2,156,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

