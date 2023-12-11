Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.63

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 406319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 178,058 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 278.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 87.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

