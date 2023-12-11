Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

