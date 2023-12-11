Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.80. 177,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,259. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

