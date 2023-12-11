Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.79

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 414103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

