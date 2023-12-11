Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,343,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 927,215 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $21,222.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

