Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,561,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 755,976 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 398,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

