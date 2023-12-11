Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CERT. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

