Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys £9,931.68 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray purchased 3,762 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,931.68 ($12,544.75).

Steve Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Steve Murray bought 958 shares of Chesnara stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519.54 ($3,182.44).

LON CSN opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.79 million, a PE ratio of -769.12 and a beta of 0.38. Chesnara plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($3.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 8.36 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,058.82%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

