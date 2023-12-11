Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.