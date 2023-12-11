Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 3,314,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,387,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Energy
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.