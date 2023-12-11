Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 333,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,971. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

