Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.9 million.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. 333,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,971. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

