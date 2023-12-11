China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.
About China Coal Energy
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
