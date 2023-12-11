China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.60

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 375162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.
China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.06%.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
