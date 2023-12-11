CIBC Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.51. 240,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,824. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

