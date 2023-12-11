Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 535,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,844,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.