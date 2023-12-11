Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 7.9%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 647,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,668,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Down 13.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 63.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 603.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.