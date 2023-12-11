Citigroup Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $82.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. 405,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.