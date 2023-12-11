Citigroup Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

XYL stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.32. 436,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

