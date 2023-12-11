Citigroup Increases Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $12.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.
Mirion Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.55. 371,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mirion Technologies
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.