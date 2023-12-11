Citigroup Increases Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $12.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.55. 371,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 951,427 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

