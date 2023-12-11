Citigroup Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $269.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $246.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.31.

TT traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 245,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,970. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

