Citigroup Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $58.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $47.71. 3,722,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

