Citigroup Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $82.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.40. 320,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,741. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

