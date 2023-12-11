City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.13

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.13 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 60961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

City Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in City by 6,212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 253,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 249,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,110,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

