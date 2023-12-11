CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $12.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 26,810,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,504,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

