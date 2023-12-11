CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,172,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 10,422,452 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Further Reading

