Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.0 million-$32.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.1 million.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 344,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

