CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,000 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.96. 907,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,972. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.