CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,591,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 6,973,408 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

