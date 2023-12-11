Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

