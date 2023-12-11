Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $1.6528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.