COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$12,772.94 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$12,772.94 ($8,458.90).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 30,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$41,850.00 ($27,715.23).
- On Thursday, November 30th, Cameron McCullagh bought 13,440 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,353.60 ($12,816.95).
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Cameron McCullagh bought 120,001 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$167,281.39 ($110,782.38).
- On Monday, October 23rd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 15,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$20,400.00 ($13,509.93).
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,154.68 ($2,089.19).
- On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$200,607.29 ($132,852.51).
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
About COG Financial Services
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
