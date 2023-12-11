Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 14,613,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,115. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

