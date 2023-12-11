Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.35 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

