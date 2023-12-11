Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

