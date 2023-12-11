Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
