Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $13,276,345.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,146,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.9 %

COIN stock traded down $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,123,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417,777. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $147.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

