Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of STK stock remained flat at $29.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

