Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.30

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 127304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

