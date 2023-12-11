Comparing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 65.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80% Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.15 $79.96 million ($0.19) -49.39 Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 14.20 $134.13 million $1.18 20.71

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

