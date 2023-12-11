Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.60. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 543,426 shares trading hands.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

