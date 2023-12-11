Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.5 million-$90.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.1 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,872. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Stories

