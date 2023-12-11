Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,312.87

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3,312.87 and last traded at C$3,312.87, with a volume of 1867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,291.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,275.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,980.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,822.11.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 106.4686469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

