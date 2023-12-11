Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.600-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.71. 171,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.