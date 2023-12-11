Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 20,375,728 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates X, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Core & Main alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $86,754,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. 2,353,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.