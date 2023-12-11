CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,155 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 421,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,542. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

