Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Kenfarb & CO.’s 8th Largest Position

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

COST traded up $8.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $619.37. The company had a trading volume of 368,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,186. The company has a market cap of $274.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.45 and a 200-day moving average of $553.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $625.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.