Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Invus Financial Advisors LLC

Invus Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 18.1% of Invus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $33,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.72. 1,317,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

